Houston’s own Christina Wells to host virtual concert

HOUSTON – Christina Wells, the powerhouse vocalist and “America’s Got Talent” alum is getting ready to perform her first ever virtual concert for fans and followers around the world.

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit two charities that are close to her heart.

Montrose Grace Place is a 501(c)(3) shelter for homeless youth of all races, sexual orientation and gender identities.

The Center for the Healing of Racism is an organization with a mission to facilitate the healing of racism through education and dialogue in a safe and supportive environment.

Christina’s concert will stream live on her website.

And she’ll perform with a live band at a local venue with no audience.

The big event is happening on Sunday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased through her website.