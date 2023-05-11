85º

WEATHER ALERT

Houston Life

Are you turning into your mother?

Tags: Houston Life, Houston
Derrick Shore. Host of Houston Life (no copyright)

WATCH LIVE IN THE PLAYER BELOW:

HOUSTON LIFE 1PM

Today at 1:00pm on Houston Life

  • It eventually happens to the best of us. We all turn into our parents. What advice was your mother right about? COMMENT BELOW!
  • We’re just a couple days away from Mother’s day. Where checking out different cocktails, for mom to relax on her big day.
  • And, a new exhibit at the museum, it’s like your floating amongst bubbles. Lauren Kelly goes exploring.
  • Plus, four siblings from Missouri City are part of Grammy-Nominated group. We’ll meet ‘The Walls Group’ and learn about their new album and upcoming show.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.