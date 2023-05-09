Create a Mother’s Day blooming charcuterie snack with The Cheese Chica

Treat your mother to a unique Mother’s Day gift. Lauren Sotomayor and her daughter are in the Houston Life kitchen showing us a fun, customizable snack you can create for your mom.

HOUSTON – Mother’s Day is quickly approaching!

But don’t worry. We have another idea for you that doesn’t require cooking. Only food and your ability to craft.

With the help from The Cheese Chica and her daughter, Eden, here’s a no-cook, low-carb recipe you can create for moms. Plus, it’s a fun way for kids to participate in the kitchen.

Here’s what you need –

small terracotta flowerpot

paints to decorate

small plastic cup to line the pot

nuts/dried fruit

salami

sliced provolone cheese

cheddar cheese and small flower cookie cutter

any fruit or berries

crackers

cocktail picks or skewers

Once you have the materials, use your creativity to decorate the flowerpot as you see fit.

If you’re decorating with kids, help them assemble an adorable “floral arrangement” with skewers of salami roses, provolone roses, and cheese cutouts with fruit.

Easy and delicious!

Watch how The Cheese Chica, Eden, and Derrick decorated their blooming charcuterie pot in the video above.

Click here to follow The Cheese Chica and her daughter.