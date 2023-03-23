National Puppy Day: 3 tips to set up your new dog for success at home

HOUSTON – Puppies are so cute they get a national day, which is celebrated today. but these adorable creatures also have a lot of energy and don’t come with a manual!

But to help you correct some unruly but common puppy behavior, Houston’s puppy expert, Stephanie Bennett with Believe In Dog Training, stopped by Houston Life to answer questions from dog owners who came to set with their adorable pups!!

All of these puppies are rescue pups!

Watch them in the video above or continue reading for more information.

1. Nicole and Gigi

Gigi is a 4-month-old female, Schnauzer Shihtzu mix and currently weighs 8lbs.

Gigi came from K-9 Angels Rescue. You can connect with them here.

QUESTION: HOW DO I HELP MY SENIOR DOG ADJUST TO MY NEW PUPPY?

According to Bennett, “Your senior dog may communicate or give corrections to the new puppy when they need a break or if the puppy is overwhelming them (showing teeth, growling, snapping). It is essential that you do not punish your dog for communicating.,” she said.

“Use interactive toys to redirect the puppy and utilize crates, pens, and baby gates. Give your senior dog plenty of puppy-free time,” said Bennett.

2. Steffanie and Cora

Cora is a 3-month-old female Great Pyrenees Mix and currently weighs about 15 lbs.

Cora was adopted from Texas Great Pyrenees Rescue. And if you’re looking to adopt a pet, Cora’s brother, Rollie is up for adoption now. You can contact them, here.

QUESTION: HOW DO I STOP MY BIG PUPPY FROM JUMPING ON PEOPLE?

Bennett stresses that “Consistency is key. Jumping is either always allowed or never allowed. But don’t punish your puppy for jumping,” she said.

“Teach your puppy what you want instead: either sit or 4-on-the-floor. Reinforce what you want, redirect anytime paws touch you. Teach your puppy to “train you.” If your puppy sits, you are a vending machine for treats and attention,” said Bennett.

3. Tina and Butter aka Princess Buttercup

Butter is a 5-month-old female wire-haired Dachshund mix and currently weighs 5 lbs.

Butter came from Camo Rescue. If you’d like to adopt from Camo Rescue, click here.

QUESTION: BUTTER LEARNED THE “LEAVE IT” CUE IN PUPPY CLASS, BUT IT DOESN’T ALWAYS WORK WITH THE CAT! WHAT SHOULD I DO?

According to Bennett, “If they’ve learned leave-it one way (with food items or toys) it doesn’t automatically translate into leave-it for cats. What’s more reinforcing? Chasing a running cat, or returning to you? Be patient.” said Bennett.

To connect with Bennett for puppy training classes, click here.