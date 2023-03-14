The fun continues this week at RodeoHouston for Spring Break

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – If you’re at home with the kids this week and haven’t made it out to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, you have to make the trip!

There’s so much to do - you can still sign your kids up for Mutton Bustin at the HEB Mutton Bustin tent. That happens on the hour, every hour through 7pm for kids ages 5 and 6 who are under 55 pounds.

Plus, there’s the kids carnival area in the Junction, with carnival games and rides for adults and kids.

Experience what it’s like to be a farmer at ‘Fun on the Farm,’ or head inside for some air conditioned entertainment inside NRG Center with Agventure.

Also, don’t forget the birthing center and all the action in NRG arena.

Of course, the big show happens each night at the stadium with the main rodeo and the concert.