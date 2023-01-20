The Houston Astros hosting FanFest 2023 this Saturday at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON – We know it feels like just yesterday that we were all downtown celebrating the Astros world series win with a massive parade, but believe it or not - the 2023 season is here!

This Saturday is FanFest, which is the official kickoff to the new season and the whole family is invited.

Here are some of the details ahead of this weekend’s big event:

Astros FanFest 2023:

January 21st from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Minute Maid Park

WHO:

Your favorite players, alumni, and broadcasters

WHAT:

Autograph sessions, photo opportunities, the World Series trophy, games and more! And there will even be FREE parking!

TICKETS:

Purchase your Astros FanFest Vouchers today for just $1! All proceeds benefit the Astros Foundation. A limited number of vouchers will be available the morning of the event. Vouchers will appear in the MLB Ballpark app 24 hours prior to the event. Click HERE for more info.

Watch as Derrick Shore and Lauren Kelly chat with Anita Sehgal, the VP of Marketing and Communications all the fun event!