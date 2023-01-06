Kick Off to 2023 Live Racing Season: Sam Houston Race Park

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The Houston Life team helped celebrate a brand new season of racing at Sam Houston Race Park. They’ll take us inside all of the racing action, teach how to place a bet and go behind the scenes with the horses and jockeys as they gear up for another fast paced season. Here’s what you need to know:

The History of Sam Houston Race Park

The thoroughbreds are here for the next few months but there’s more to this park than just horse racing. Here’s a look at everything coming up this year.

Win, Place, Show? Here’s How to Place Your Bet!

If you want to get in on the action but are intimidated by the betting process, Lauren Kelly is helping us out with a lesson in betting 101.

What It’s LIke to Call the Race

Nick Tammaro has one of the best views of racing, but perhaps one of the toughest jobs. Meet the man who calls the fast pace action.

Training with Stewart Elliott, a Kentucky Derby winner

Melanie Camp was up at the crack of dawn for training with one of the nation’s top riders. She gives us a look inside the day of a jockey.

Spinning the Prize Wheel for a KPRC 2 Insider

New Signature Cocktails at the Finish Line Bar

One way to celebrate a win or commiserate a loss - cocktails! There are new craft cocktails this season at the finish line bar here inside the park.