Indian Film Festival of Houston honoring the work of filmmaker, Satyajit Ray

It’s one of the most important events for movie lovers in town! The Indian Film Festival of Houston returns this weekend for its 14th edition with movie screenings and live entertainment. This year is special, because they are honoring the work of one of India’s most celebrated directors, Satyajit Ray. The event will feature screenings of “Charulata” (The Lonely Wife) and “Shatranj Ke Khilari” (The Chess Players). The festival is happening Saturday, October 15 at the Asia Society Texas Center, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

HOUSTON – It’s one of the most important events for movie lovers in town!

The Indian Film Festival of Houston returns this weekend for its 14th edition with movie screenings and live entertainment.

This year is special, because they are honoring the work of one of India’s most celebrated directors, Satyajit Ray.

The event will feature screenings of “Charulata” (The Lonely Wife) and “Shatranj Ke Khilari” (The Chess Players).

The festival is happening Saturday, October 15 at the Asia Society Texas Center, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Click HERE for ticket information and more.