Honoring Mexican heritage through craft beer at Big Owl Craft Brew House

HOUSTON – Big Owl Craft Brew House is Houston’s first 100% Latino-owned brewery, located in The Heights.

With 24 beers on tap and a nanobrewery on site that crafts Mexican beers, you’re sure to get a sip of Hispanic culture in each pour!

Aside from some delicious craft beers, they also let you create your own micheladas! You pick the beer, and the flavor of Space City Snax michelada mix you want. (try the pickle flavor, it’s FANTASTIC!)

The Big Owl team recently celebrated their 1st anniversary, and they chatted with Lauren Kelly all about how they incorporate Hispanic culture into many of their brews, and their fun Mexican Independence Day event happening tomorrow.