Plogging: Dinosaurs Optional

HOUSTON – What is Plogging? To put it simply, it is when you pick up trash while jogging (or walking or hiking.) It is a big thing in Sweden. In fact, the word comes from the Swedish verbs plocka upp and jogga, which mean to pick up and jog. It is great exercise and also great for the neighborhood.

Houston Life’s Melanie Camp got out to tried with adaptive advocate Caitlin Conner who likes to incorporate plogging into her training schedule as she prepares to climb Cotopaxi. Caitlin is climbing for a cause, helping Range of Motion Project (ROMP) in raising awareness for the global need for prosthetics.

Caitlin’s life changed in an instant in 2014 when a distracted driver knocked her off her motorcycle. She was four months pregnant at the time and her injuries meant doctors needed to amputate her left leg below the knee.

Initially, Caitlin’s scars from her amputation made her leg look like a t-rex and from that moment on Caitlin has called her leg Rex. Because of this, Caitlin likes to bust out the dinosaur suit whenever she can and this time, Houston Life correspondent, Melanie Camp joined Caitlin in the shenanigans at Burnett Bayland Park to give plogging a try and help Caitlin help ROMP score a $15,000 scholarship with Gnarly Nutrition.

