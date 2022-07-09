Caitlin Connor Keeps on Climbing

Caitlin Connor's life changed in an instant in 2014 when a distracted driver knocked her off her motorcycle. She was 4 months pregnant at the time. Now she inspires not just her daughter but anyone who gets to know her. Caitlin is training to climb Cotopaxi, an active stratovolcano in the Andes with ROMP Global to help raise awareness for those in need of prosthetics around the world.

Sawyer Heights – Caitlin Connor’s life changed in an instant in 2014 when a distracted driver knocked her off her motorcycle. She was four months pregnant at the time and her injuries meant doctors needed to amputate her left leg below the knee. Now, she inspires not just her young daughter, but anyone who gets to know her, as Houston Life reporter Melanie Camp found out after meeting up with Caitlin for a bouldering session at Momentum Climbing Gym in Sawyer Heights.

Caitlin Connor shows Houston Life's Melanie Camp how to boulder at Momentum Climbing Gym in Sawyer Heights (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click 2 Houston - All Rights Reserved)

Learning to walk again after the accident, Caitlin discovered the secret to life is all about being willing to try something new with the understanding that if you can’t do something, you can always learn to do that something. An event that could have limited Caitlin for the rest of her life ended up being the thing that opened Caitlin to a whole world of opportunity. From Mountain biking to speed skating.

Next on the list, Caitlin is training to climb Cotopaxi, an active stratovolcano in the Andes with ROMP Global to help raise awareness for those in need of prosthetics around the world.

Ad

You can help Caitlin with this cause that is close to her heart; on Saturday July, 9 Caitlin is hosting a climbing fundraiser at Momentum with lunch and raffles. Join the fun from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM. Momentum Climbing Gym is at 1401 Silver Street in Sawyer Heights just outside of Downtown Houston.