MISSOURI CITY, Texas – Khloe Joiner exudes some serious girl power. The 9-year-old from Missouri City started a project at the young age of just 5 years old called “A Book and a Smile” with the mission to give 1 million books to 1 million kids and share her love of reading.

Tune in to Houston Life Monday at 3 p.m. as she chats about being recognized for her efforts as a Time Magazine Kid of the Year finalist.