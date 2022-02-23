The wine you didn’t know you needed just in time for rodeo season

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Hi everyone! Courtney here! Cheers to Wine Club Wednesday, Poured by H‑E‑B!

It’s been a minute since our WCW! We are back to regular programming after the Olympics. Today’s taster is a lovely red that also highlights the start of rodeo season here in Houston.

J. Lohr Cuvee Pau is a fantastic red that is also a Grand Champion winning wine from Rodeo Uncorked! taking home the title of Top All-Around Winery and Grand Champion wine in this year’s competition. This is only the third time in the history of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo that this has happened.

This is Bordeaux blend varietals with Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Petit Verdot from Paso Robles, California.

The aromas of red currant and cherry round out this oak inspired wine. This pairs lovely with grilled herbed lamb chops, beef stews or even some hearty cheeses. J. Lohr Cuvee Pau runs approximately $50 a bottle.

Happy sipping!

