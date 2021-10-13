The ‘true’ champagne bottles you didn’t know you needed

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Hi everyone! Derrick, here! Did you know there are approximately 49 million bubbles in a single bottle of champagne? Or that a flying champagne cork can travel 40 mph? It’s true! In today’s Wine Club Wednesday, Poured by H‑E‑B, we’re learning all kinds of fun facts about this celebratory beverage. Champagne Day is typically celebrated on the 4th Friday of October of each year, but we think it can be celebrated 365 days per year.

First up this week is the 2019 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo’s Grand Champion: Piper Heidsick Essential Cuvee Brut. This delicious bottle is perfect for special occasions and happens to be one of my favorites. At $50 it’s on the pricey side but it’s always good to have a bottle on hand for an extra special occasion. Aged four years in the bottle before it’s released, this brut consistently ranks 90+ points from Wine Advocate and Wine Enthusiast.

Also a crowd favorite and ranked 91 points by Wine & Spirits Magazine, the Collet Brut Rosé is also a great bottle for special occasions and has a price point of $40. Collet is a well-respected winemaker and has been producing delicious bottles since 1928 – nearly 100 years! Floral aromas with notes of peach and red berries, this champagne has a delicate pink color with hints of copper. Perfect as an aperitif but pairs very well with seafood, salty cheeses or fruity desserts.

So sip, sip away and be sure to pop that cork very carefully; you’re more likely to be injured by a flying cork than a poisonous spider!

