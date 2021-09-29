Here's why these organic wines are must-try 'weeknight crushers'

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Hi everyone! Another Wine Club Wednesday Poured by H‑E‑B is in the books!

This week we’re highlighting wines made in some of the largest organic wineries in Italy. First up is the Fontanafredda Briccotondo Langhe Arneis, a 100% Arneis varietal harvested in the largest certified organic winery in Peidmont. You might notice this wine conjures up exotic fruit and ripe pears. It’s soft, sweet and nicely mouth-filling on the palate, with a crisp freshness. These flavors pair well with fish, hors-d’oeuvres, light starters, risotto and pasta. At $14, we think this wine is a steal.

The second bottle is Rosso Di Montalcino Col D’Orcia, a deep ruby red color with violet hues made in the largest organic wine producing farm in Tuscancy. This wine has fruity aromas and has pleasant tannins on the palate. It pairs perfect with a charcuterie board and is $23.

Ad

Now through October 5th, you can get 10% off Italian wines at H‑E‑B!

Join the ‘Houston Life’ Wine Club Poured by H‑E‑B

Join our “Houston Life” Wine Club poured by H‑E‑B, and get access to discounts, giveaways and even a chance to do virtual tastings on the show.

Check out the information below to register.

How to join:

Click here for Houston Life Wine Club Terms and Conditions.

Do YOU want to be on live TV?! We’re looking for enthusiastic Houstonians, wine lovers and “Houston Life” friends to join Courtney and Derrick during our live virtual wine tastings on Wine Club Wednesdays.

If you can head to H‑E‑B to pick up the featured wine and are available from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays, we want to hear from you!

Send an email to csorto@kprc.com with a small bio about yourself and your friend or loved one, and tell us why you two would love to be a part of the fun. Remember, you have to be 21 or over to participate.