Looking for a bottle of red? This one has your name written all over it

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Hi everyone! Another Wine Club Wednesday Poured by H‑E‑B is in the books!

It’s Courtney, here! I’ve been adding to my wine list every week with some of the best bangs for your buck. This week is no different! We are highlighting a red wine that has been named ‘Best Buy’ by Wine Enthusiast Magazine.

Attention Zinfandel lovers this one is for you! Lapis Luna is a California Zinfandel with a touch of Sangiovese blended in for complexity. It’s rich, dry and enticing with flavors of blueberry, plum and blackberry. Is your mouth watering yet?! A cool local tie for this brand, Lapis Luna was the gold medal winner at the Houston Rodeo Uncorked Wine Competition. This is the perfect summer red (really a perfect red anytime!) This pairs beautifully with Texas BBQ like brisket, ribs and pork belly. Best part, this is currently on sale at H‑E‑B for the month of August for $13.

Happy sipping!

