Raise a glass to Spanish wines with these refreshing bottles

HOUSTON – Hi everyone! Another Wine Club Wednesday Poured by H‑E‑B is in the books!

There’s nothing better than a light wine on a hot summers day to help cool you down -- that’s why today we sipped on two refreshing wines under $15.

Our wine tasting began with a delicious rosé, Los Dos Rosé from northeastern Spain. It’s an elegant salmon color with loads of floral and cherry aromas. It’s rich and pairs nicely with fish, charcuterie, manchego or gruyere cheeses and is a total of just $9.

For red wine lovers we have the Si Vale Tempranillo from the Rioja Alta region of Spain. It has notes of blueberries, blackberries, cigar tobacco and dark chocolate. It’s grown sustainably, without the use of chemical pesticides or fertilizers and delivers amazing flavor for just $12.

Happy sipping!

