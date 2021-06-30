Ditch the corkscrew! You’ll want to sip on this canned wine all summer long | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Hi everyone! It’s Courtney again with my favorite topic: Wine Club Wednesday Poured by H‑E‑B.

I’m so excited about this edition of WCW because I’m a major fan of wine in a can. Seriously, there are some really great sips now available in a can. And if I just want a glass, I don’t have to open a whole bottle of wine. Plus, the canned wine section at HEB is hard to miss. They have a great selection, which goes to show you just how much canned wine sales have grown in the last few years.

Today’s selections will be great for any of your holiday festivities this weekend or honestly, any pool day!

Let’s start with Bollicini Sparkling canned wine. This is for all of my bubbles loving people! This is crisp, dry and refreshing. It’s sold by the four-pack which by the way, translates to one liter of wine (if you’re counting, that’s more than a bottle) and costs just $13.

Ad

These cans are so cute in pink and blue and a lot of people use them at gender reveal parties for their guests.

Now is the time to stock up during the H‑E‑B canned wine and cocktail sale! Now through July 20 you’ll save 10% off all canned wine and wine-based cocktails.

Happy sipping!

Join the ‘Houston Life’ Wine Club Poured by H‑E‑B

Join our “Houston Life” Wine Club poured by H‑E‑B, and get access to discounts, giveaways and even a chance to do virtual tastings on the show.

Check out the information below to register.

How to join:

Click here for Houston Life Wine Club Terms and Conditions.

Do YOU want to be on live TV?! We’re looking for enthusiastic Houstonians, wine lovers and “Houston Life” friends to join Courtney and Derrick during our live virtual wine tastings on Wine Club Wednesdays.

If you can head to H‑E‑B to pick up the featured wine and are available from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays, we want to hear from you!

Ad

Send an email to csorto@kprc.com with a small bio about yourself and your friend or loved one, and tell us why you two would love to be a part of the fun. Remember, you have to be 21 or over to participate.