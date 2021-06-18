Treat dad with this cab just in time for Father’s Day | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

HOUSTON – Every Wednesday you can tune into Houston Life and expect to never be disappointed with each week’s featured wine from your local H‑E‑B.

But today we decided we needed to feature a fabulous cab just in time for Father’s Day on Sunday, so this week you also get a wine recommendation on a Friday!

If your dad appreciates a delicious glass of wine, this may be the perfect gift just for him. We tasted the ‘Paul Hobbs CrossBarn Cabernet Sauvignon’ which can of course be purchased at your local H‑E‑B.

This cab is a medium-bodied wine coming in at $41.

Cabernet Sauvignon Sale

Now through Tuesday, June 22, you can take advantage of the Cabernet Sauvignon sale happening at H‑E‑B! You get 15% off when you purchase 6 bottles or more, or get 20% off when you purchase 12 bottles or more.

Happy sipping and happy Father’s Day!

