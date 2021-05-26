All about Chardonnay! 2 must-try bottles ahead of International Chardonnay Day

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Hi everyone and happy Wine Club Wednesday, Poured by HEB! It’s Courtney Zavala!

Today we are focusing on Chardonnay, because we want you prepared for tomorrow which is International Chardonnay Day. You’re welcome!

Before we get to the wines, we had a blast with Houston Life viewer and Wine Club Members, Creig and Virginia who joined Derrick and me for our virtual tasting. They met online in 2018 and enjoy wine, cooking and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. In fact, Craig is a 15-year member of the Rodeo Houston Wine Sales Committee, Cheers to that!

Both of the wines we featured today are Gold Medal Winners from the 2021 Rodeo Uncorked International Wine Competition.

Coming in at $12 a bottle is Veramonte Chardonnay, from the Casablanca Valley region of Chile which is known for producing white wines.

This vineyard follows organic wine growing and practices for sustainability. This is perfect for summer as this reminds me of fresh picked apples.

The second bottle is $24 by J Vineyards Chardonnay. Again, a Gold Medal Winner and Reserve Class Champion. This wine has fruit notes of Anjou pears, golden apples, mandarin oranges, meyer lemons and ripe tangerines. It pairs perfectly with Chicken Pot Pie with celery root, roasted parsnips, rutabaga and turnips.

Happy sipping!