Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon offering ‘Flavor Of The Month’ weekly dance lessons

HOUSTON – Neon Boots Dancehall and Saloon has been home to tons of big-name performers over the years here in Houston.

Everyone from Willie Nelson, Patsy Cline, George Jones and many more have done shows there, and the history of the club dates all the way back to when it was built in 1955.

Professional dance instructors offer ‘Flavor of the Month’ weekly dance lessons every Tuesday night, with the dance genre changing each month.

Guests can learn everything from West Coast Swing, Country 2-Step, Waltz, Cha-Cha, East Coast Swing, and Night Club 2-Step.

Watch as Lauren Kelly learns a few moves from instructors John, Mario and Stephanie, plus Neon Boots owner Debbie.