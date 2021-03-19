HL Wine Club Poured by H-E-B: This $15 wine bottle is the perfect pairing for National Cheesesteak Day

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Every Wednesday you can tune into Houston Life and expect to never be disappointed with each week’s featured wine from your local H-E-B.

This Wednesday, March 24th is not only Wine Club Wednesday, but also National Cheesesteak Day, so naturally the chosen wine will pair perfectly with this delicious dish.

It’s a medium body with acid and tannin to complement the texture and fat in the sandwich. Cosentino The Franc is a deep crimson color with sweet and spicy notes of fresh herbs and clove on the nose. On the palate, you’ll taste intense flavors of fruit with hints of black pepper, black cherry and currant. Best of all, this wine only $15.

Get ahead of the game and add Cosentino The France to your cart HERE to sip along with Courtney and Derrick live on Wednesday’s show.

Ad

Cheers!