HL Wine Club Poured by H-E-B: Toast to St. Patrick’s Day with these delicious wine bottles

HOUSTON – It’s Wine Club Wednesday! Today’s H-E-B wine favorites are the perfect pairings to your holiday spread.

H-E-B wine specialist, Jamie Shamburger shares her top picks.

Grooner Gruner Veltliner, $12

“Gruner” translates to “green” in German and is the prettiest light green for today’s festivities. Gruner Veltliner is the most widely planted grape in Austria, but grows all over the world. It’d fresh, dry, zippy with loads of healthy grape flavors and acidity with notes of green apples and citrus, dried pears and peaches. If you like pinot grigio or sauvignon blanc, give this a shot.

2018 Greenwing Cabernet Sauvignon, $30

Greenwing is a Washington State release from the famous Duckhorn Family. Greenwing is a species of duck/teal. The wine has flavors of plum, black cherry, wild strawberry, roasted coffee and pie spice. It’s also very smooth, a lighter style than Napa Cabernet but very finessed

