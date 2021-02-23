Houston native and Bravo’s ‘Million Dollar Listing’ star Ryan Serhant shares his key to success

HOUSTON – On Bravo TV’s hit show Million Dollar Listing New York, Ryan Serhant is the picture of success in real estate, but the early years of his career were far from it.

He reveals how he made it happen in his new book, Big Money Energy, and shared his secret to success with Houston Life.

BIG MONEY ENERGY (Hachette Go)

In 2006, Serhant moved to New York to be an actor but ran out of money. However, thanks to hand modeling, he was able to pay the rent.

“I needed to do something a bit more intellectually stimulating than to take photos of my hands, so I got my real estate license and I started on the day that Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy,” he said.

“I have always known in my mind that one day I was going to find success. I didn’t know what success was going to be like, how much money that was going to be, what kind of house that would be, what kind of job it would be,” said Serhant, who attributes a change in mindset helped him conquer his goals.

Ad

“I got my real estate license not because I love real estate, but because I like people, I like improv, I like the deal-making and I saw that real estate had amazing potential,” said the now bestselling author and entrepreneur.

Ryan Serhant (Heidi Gutman-Guillaume)

“I literally believed that I could have the confidence today of myself five years from now. I could go get one suit. I can carry myself with the confidence of someone who’s experienced, I can carry myself with the confidence of someone who’s done a lot of business and I can present myself with the image of success and that’s going to make me successful. It’s going to take time; it’s going to take a lot of hard work but I’m going to present myself as the best because I know I can be the best,” said Serhant who is now the CEO and Founder of SERHANT., a multi-dimensional real estate brokerage and media company, and averages a billion dollars in sales every year.

Ryan Serhant on Bravo TV's Million Dollar Listing New York. (Bravo Media)

“Big Money Energy is what I used to call successful people,” said the 36-year-old who shared more personal stories on his second book so people can find that magnetic energy to make it big in all aspects of life; from how to nail a first impression to how to branch out your sources of revenue.

Ad

Serhant is currently filming season nine of Million Dollar Listing New York.

Ryan Serhant on Bravo TV's 'Million Dollar Listing' (Bravo Media)

He gave us a preview of what to expect in the new season of the hit Bravo TV reality show.

To watch Serhant’s complete interview, watch the video above.

Big Money Energy is available now at all book retailers.

To connect with Serhant, click here.