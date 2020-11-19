Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV shares her Pumpkin-Dulce De Leche Trifle recipe

HOUSTON LIFE – Need an easy dessert to make for Thanksgiving? A pumpkin trifle comes together in minutes with some make-ahead shortcuts.

You can make it in a large 4-quart trifle dish, or individual glasses. Make it a few hours in advance and store in the fridge until you’re ready to serve dessert!

The secret to this recipe is using shortcut ingredients. Tanji suggests using pre-made dulce de leche and H-E-B pumpkin bread (can replace with your favorite store-bought loaf, box mix or made-from-scratch recipe).

The next part of this recipe is the pumpkin puree mixture. Tanji uses a can of pumpkin puree, brown sugar, white sugar, ground ginger, ground cinnamon, salt and grated nutmeg for her mix.

Find her full recipe here.

Tanji recommends these wines for Thanksgiving.

Joseph Drouhin Hospices Brouilly

Josh Cellars Sonoma Reserve Chardonnay

Don’t forget to watch “Goodtaste with Tanji” on KPRC 2, Saturday/Sunday at 5:30 a.m.