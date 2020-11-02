New ‘Color Field’ art installation at U of H sure to brighten your day

HOUSTON – Looking for another way to add a little color to your day? How about taking a walk around the University of Houston’s new ‘Color Field’ art installation.

You’ll find thirteen colorful, bright, large-scale sculptures that are sprinkled all over the university’s main campus, and it’s now open to the public.

The works are strategically placed throughout the UH campus starting with Wilhelmina’s Grove, the heart of the UH Arts District, which is bound by the Moores School of Music, School of Theatre & Dance, Valenti School of Communication and Fine Arts Building – all at the intersection of Cullen Boulevard and Elgin Street. The pieces then weave through the areas surrounding the Ezekiel W. Cullen Building, Butler Plaza and Lynn Eusan Park – off University Drive.

The exhibit will be at the University of Houston through May 2021.

You can also interact with the installation virtually, click HERE for more information.