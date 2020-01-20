Drink lemon water? Here is how it is benefiting your health

“There was a study that showed that drinking lemon water during pregnancy actually can decrease nausea and vomiting," dietitian Erin Gussler said “The study showed that consuming lemon water for four days actually decreased nausea and vomiting by 33%.”

To get these benefits you might need to drink lots of water with between half to two whole lemons a day. “Some of the studies were like an obscene amount of lemon. Like, like cups of lemon,” Gussler said.