Texas time capsule: Mid-century modern with oh-so-much promise listed for $569,900

Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re honest-to-goodness house hunting, you’re searching for new images to tack to your dream home vision board, or you just need something to look at to pass the time, enjoy a virtual tour of this swanky Houston abode.

A midcentury modern home in the Glenbrook Valley Historic District is on the market for $569,900.

Designed by Houston architect J. D. Dansby Jr., the home was completed in 1957 for a cost of $73,000, or about $18 per square foot. It boasts three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half bathroom on a 0.3-acre corner lot.

Described in its listing as “one of the most iconic swankiendas in the highly-acclaimed Historic District,” the home has been featured in numerous publications, including the American Institute of Architects’ Houston Architectural Guide.

Red-orange double doors set in a brick entrance open into a foyer with flagstone floors and a cantilevered ceiling. Beyond the foyer is a large central rotunda featuring a carpeted, sunken living room divided by a double-faced, ceiling-high stone fireplace with decorative breeze block wing walls on either side.

A wet bar in the living room offers a glimpse into the kitchen, with its turquoise counters, bright red fridge and original wood cabinetry. An adjoining breakfast room is distinguished for its wood-paneled walls, inset display case and large corner window.

Down a hallway on the other end of the house lies the primary suite, which has two large closets and a powder blue bathroom with a walk-in shower and large in-ground tub.

The home has oh-so-much promise and reminds us of another distinguished Houston home with many of the same vibes, just updated with lovely time-period renovations. This home could use a few, but it has so much to offer the buyer with a vision.

The property is represented by Robert Searcy. For inquiries, call (832) 279-5332.

