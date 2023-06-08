House hunting: Contemporary quarters in Cat Spring ‘an ideal lock and leave weekend retreat’

Set on 11 verdant acres in Cat Spring, this contemporary home listed for $949,000 enjoys panoramic views of the property’s abundant pastures and trees.

The minimalist home, completed in 2022, “was built for those who desire simplicity, energy-efficiency, comfort and ease of maintenance...those who question the excess of consumerist culture,” the property’s listing reads.

A wrought-iron gate opens to a gravel road leading to a house of corrugated metal and wood.

The 1,969-square-foot home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The front door opens to a dining area with polished concrete floors, a rustic light fixture, and a large tri-panel window offering sweeping views of the property.

The polished concrete floors continue into an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, marble countertops and a wine cooler.

Elsewhere, a living area boasts a fireplace and a wall of custom cabinetry.

The primary suite has a spacious bedroom, a walk in closet, and a bathroom.

“An ideal lock and leave weekend retreat or full-time residence, HillHaus is an ag-exempt estate with shockingly affordable cost of ownership,” the listing reads. “Imagine taking in the morning sunrise while sipping espresso brewed with water from your own well, picking greens from your terraced garden in preparation of a family gathering, or running hill sprints on your very own hillside at sunset. This life can be yours, but there’s only one, and time is precious.”

The property is represented by Loren Miner (626-826-590) and Bobby Tyson (832-721-5131) of Eastwood Realty.

Take a look through the photos of the home to appreciate its beauty, inside and out.

8849 FM 949 Cat Spring, TX 78933 (Avian, Houston Real Estate Photography)

