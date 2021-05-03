Get an inside look at the new show helping restaurant owners struggling after the pandemic

Todd Graves and Chili John's owners Steve and Claudine Hager discuss the business while seated at their old fashion counter

HOUSTON – Entrepreneur Todd Graves was able to keep his fast-food restaurant company afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the businessman knows that was not the case for more than 110,000 American restaurants forced to close this past year, according to the National Restaurant Association.

Graves is doing his part to help struggling restaurant owners bounce back after this crisis in the new discovery+ show, Restaurant Recovery.

The philanthropist will join Houston Life on Friday, May 7 at 3 p.m. to dish on the series and the inspiring stories of family-owned eateries viewers can watch on the show.

Will Restaurant Recovery make a stop in the Bayou City? Tune in to find out.

Restaurant Discovery is streaming now on discovery+.