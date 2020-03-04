7 affordable western outfits to wear at the Houston Rodeo for under $20
HOUSTON – Not sure what to wear to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo? No worries, not only do we have some fashion ideas for all shapes and sizes, but we found affordable outfits you can put together for less than $20.
This week’s search: Fashionable outfits to wear at Houston Rodeo.
Where we went: Texas Thrift, located at 9750 Fondren Road
Why we picked it: It can be difficult trying to find a rodeo outfit, especially the cost of everything. In the past, I’ve had to scroll through Pinterest or old rodeo photos to see the trendy items women wore to the rodeo. You can have so much fun with your rodeo outfits, whether you’re going to a show, concert or carnival, these outfits will work.
Here are a few of my faves:
Classy western look
This black dress is perfect for any size. This dress cost $6.98, but on Friday, it was 30% off. I would throw a pair of black boot heals with this and a cute cowboy hat or the hat that I grabbed at this thrift store. If it’s a cold night, I would recommend wearing a jean jacket to pair with it.
For the young folks!
This one is definitely teen-friendly! I found a black shirt for $5 to pair with the $6.98 overall shorts. I love the whole wrapping your plaid shirt around the jeans look, which cost $4.98.
Umm, just yes!
This one is definitely a favorite for me, especially the color. This could definitely be worn to a concert or rodeo show. I would pair the outfit with a cowboy hat and boots that matches closely to the belt. This dress was $9.98 but 30% off on Friday. If it’s a cold night, I recommend a short jean jacket, you don’t want to cover too much of this dress up.
Can’t go wrong with floral. Western sweetheart look!
This one floral babydoll dress cost $6.98 and I paired it with a jean vest for $4.98. I would also pair light or dark brown ankle cut boots with this dress. This dress is cropped but with the vest, it can be pulled off as a western sweetheart look.
Gallery
See all the outfits I found at Texas Thrift:
My overall recommendations
The best thing about these outfits, you can always switch it up and pair them with other items you already have in your closet. The look on the outfits varies depending on the weather, which is pretty unpredictable in Houston. You can never go wrong with denim on denim, weather its a vest, jacket, overalls or pants.
There are several different western looks you can choose from, such as a classic little black dress with boots, floral, denim or plaid. The best part is you can spend less on fashion and more money on the activities and food at the rodeo.
Read previous thrifting deals in the Houston area:
- Is it possible to find quality cowboy hats at thrift shops in Houston? Yes!
- This Montrose thrift shop has all the vintage gear you need to look your best for Houston Rodeo
- 12 great work outfits we found at a local thrift store. Here’s how to make them work for you.
- How you can you find fashionable, name-brand winter clothing that’s perfect for work for under $10 at this Katy thrift store
- Here’s where you can find quality used boots to wear during Houston Rodeo for less than $7
- How you can remake your kitchen to look luxurious through the picks we found at a Houston Goodwill
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.