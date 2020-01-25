That’s a wrap! KPRC 2’s baby boom is complete with 8 new members of the family

HOUSTON – The KPRC 2 newsroom welcomed a total of 8 babies, five boys and three girls, during the station’s 2019 baby boom.

Anchors Lauren Freeman, Owen Conflenti and Jacob Rascon along with news reporters Sophia Beausoleil, Brittany Jeffers and Cathy Hernandez, meteorologist Britta Merwin and health reporter Haley Hernandez all announced last year that they were expecting babies.

Relive all of them in the list below:

Lauren Freeman

In June, the KPRC 2 evening anchor welcomed her fifth boy, Rivers Monaco Roth.

Freeman was part of KPRC’s 2011 baby boom as well, during which four other anchors gave birth: Rachel McNeill, Amy Davis, Courtney Zavala, and Daniella Guzman.

In September, the KPRC 2 morning anchor and his wife welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy named Owen.

Indeed, I’ve fallen in love again. My new son is here! Thank you for all the kind messages during my time away from the morning show. 📸: Jade Elizabeth Portraiture Posted by KPRC2 Owen Conflenti on Monday, September 30, 2019

Owen is now father to two girls and two boys.

On September 17, the KPRC 2 meteorologist welcomed her third child, a baby girl named Lila Rose.

Breaking News...it's a GIRL! Of course I would have a baby during a tropical storm! We are thrilled to announce the birth of our 3rd child Lila Rose! Posted by KPRC2 Britta Merwin on Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Merwin shared new photos of Lila during her welcome-back segment in December.

On September 26, the KPRC 2 health reporter gave birth to her first child, a baby boy named Travis.

LET’S HEAR IT FOR THE BOY!! 💙 We are thrilled our son, Travis, made it into the world last week on 9/26/19. So far all... Posted by KPRC2 Haley Hernandez on Sunday, September 29, 2019

Hernandez shared her experience as a new mom and new photos of Travis on her first day back to work from maternity leave. Watch the segment here.

The news reporter and new mom welcomed her son Zayn on the same day as Hernandez.

Our little bundle of joy is here!!! 💙🧿🙏🏾💙🧿🙏🏾 Our first born son, Zayn, entered the world on Thursday 9/26/19. He is so... Posted by KPRC2 Sophia Beausoleil on Monday, September 30, 2019

On January 17, Beausoleil announced via Facebook she would be leaving KPRC 2 and moving to Dallas to be closer to her husband.

In December, the KPRC 2 anchor and reporter and his wife welcomed his fifth child, baby boy Noah Daniel Rascon.

Welcome to the world Noah Daniel Rascon! Born three weeks early at Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital. What a miracle life... Posted by KPRC2 Jacob Rascon on Monday, December 2, 2019

Rascon gave details of his wife’s fifth cesarean section and their hospital experience here.

On December 3, the KPRC 2 meteorologist delivered her first child, a baby girl named Vivianne Kristine.

... and then there was you. The most precious girl I’ve ever laid eyes on arrived on December 3rd and my whole world shifted. You are our everything, Vivianne Kristine. We love you more than words can say. 💗🙏🏼 Posted by KPRC2 Brittany Jeffers on Thursday, December 5, 2019

On January 20, the KPRC 2 reporter gave birth to her first child, a baby girl named Andrea Marie.

Our hearts are overflowing!! 💖 Andrea Marie arrived on January 20, 2020 and we’re completely in love. Our world is forever changed...in the most AMAZING way!! KPRC2 #kprc2 Posted by KPRC2 Cathy Hernandez on Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Congratulations to all parents on their new bundles of joy!