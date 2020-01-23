61ºF

KPRC 2’s Cathy Hernandez gives birth to baby girl

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Cathy Hernandez and Andrea Marie
Cathy Hernandez and Andrea Marie (Cathy Hernandez/Facebook)

HOUSTON – KPRC 2′s Cathy Hernandez has given birth to a baby girl, Andrea Marie.

Hernandez posted about the arrival on social media Wednesday evening, writing, “Our hearts are overflowing!! 💖 Andrea Marie arrived on January 20, 2020 and we’re completely in love. Our world is forever changed...in the most AMAZING way!!”

