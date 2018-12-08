Drivers abandon vehicles as heavy rain floods some Houston streets

HOUSTON - A powerful storm system that dumped nearly a half-foot of rain on some places late Friday night led to scenes of abandoned vehicles on flooded Houston streets.

According to the Harris County Flood Control District, most spots picked up 4 to 6 inches of rain. Some of the largest rainfall totals were reported in west Houston, where the gauge on Brays Bayou at Beltway 8 reported 5.6 inches of rain. Large totals were also reported in eastern Harris County, where the gauge on Cedar Bayou at FM Road 1942 reported 6.12 inches of rain.

That heavy rain led to rising water on flood-prone roads across Houston.

One of those spots, near downtown at the Memorial Drive overpass of Houston Avenue, appeared to have been too much for some drivers. At least two vehicles were seen abandoned in floodwaters under the bridge.

At Sesquicentennial Park, rescue crews waded out to a vehicle that was peeking out of the water that had overtaken the park.

In north Houston, Greens Bayou overtopped its banks and sent water onto the North Freeway feeder road at West Mount Houston. A Houston Fire Department high-water rescue vehicle came to the aid of at least one driver. At least a foot of water covered the intersection.

Barricades blocked a section of Saums Road between Greenhouse and Barker Cypress to keep cars from driving through high water next to Cullen Park, which was full of water.

Nearby, South Mayde Creek received just under 5 inches of rainfall between 8 p.m. Friday and midnight Saturday, before the water started to recede.

In southwest Houston, nearly a dozen cars stalled in high water on West Bellfort near U.S. Highway 59.

No serious injuries have been reported.

Houston TranStar reported at least a dozen high-water locations across the area.

By Saturday morning, the National Weather Service issued more than a dozen flood warnings for waterways across Southeast Texas.

Some of the most significant flooding was expected along the West Fork of the San Jacinto River. Officials said they believe the neighborhoods of Belleau Woods, Forest Cove, Northshore and Riverside Crest will be inundated during the next four to five days.

Scattered showers are expected to move through the Houston region through Saturday morning, but the worst of the weather is east of the area.

Much colder weather will rush in on the heels of gusty winds by Saturday night.

