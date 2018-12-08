High-water locations reported across Houston area

HOUSTON - The rain that came through the Houston area Friday night and Saturday morning caused some high-water locations on roads in the area.

Here is a list of the high-water locations as of 11:30 p.m.:

IH-45 GULF Northbound At Nasa Bypass/ Nasa Rd 1

IH-45 NORTH Southbound At N MAIN ST

IH-610 SOUTH LOOP Westbound At FM-521 ALMEDA RD

US-290 NORTHWEST Eastbound At IH 10 Direct Connector

US-90 ALTERNATE Eastbound At FM 3155/Collins Rd in Fort Bend County

US-90 ALTERNATE Westbound At FM 3155/Collins Rd in Fort Bend County

SH-105 Eastbound At DUCK CREEK RD in Montgomery County

SH-288 Southbound At IH-610 SOUTH LOOP

SH-36 Southbound At IH-69 in Fort Bend County

SH-99 Southbound At FM-1093/ Westpark Tollway in Fort Bend County

BELTWAY 8-EAST Northbound At SPENCER HWY

FM-1488 Eastbound At Sweetgum Ln in Montgomery County

EAST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Southbound At SPENCER HWY

