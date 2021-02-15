10-car pileup reported on I-45 near downtown Houston

HOUSTON – A crash involving nearly a dozen vehicles was reported near downtown Houston on Sunday night.
Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña said in a tweet that there was a 10-car pileup on Interstate 45, just south of downtown Houston.
Houston Transtar reported a complete road closure of I-45 at Interstate 69 and Lockwood Drive.
According to Peña, Houston firefighters and police are at the scene.
Transtar cameras showed a coating of ice on most of the freeway in that area.
