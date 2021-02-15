28ºF

Ad

Traffic

10-car pileup reported on I-45 near downtown Houston

Tags: I-45, Houston, Winter Weather, Local
The scene of a pileup on Interstate 45 in Houston is seen from a Houston Transtar camera on Feb. 14, 2021.
The scene of a pileup on Interstate 45 in Houston is seen from a Houston Transtar camera on Feb. 14, 2021. (Houston Transtar)

HOUSTON – A crash involving nearly a dozen vehicles was reported near downtown Houston on Sunday night.

Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña said in a tweet that there was a 10-car pileup on Interstate 45, just south of downtown Houston.

Houston Transtar reported a complete road closure of I-45 at Interstate 69 and Lockwood Drive.

According to Peña, Houston firefighters and police are at the scene.

Transtar cameras showed a coating of ice on most of the freeway in that area.

Track the latest road conditions here.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.