10-car pileup reported on I-45 near downtown Houston

The scene of a pileup on Interstate 45 in Houston is seen from a Houston Transtar camera on Feb. 14, 2021.

HOUSTON – A crash involving nearly a dozen vehicles was reported near downtown Houston on Sunday night.

Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña said in a tweet that there was a 10-car pileup on Interstate 45, just south of downtown Houston.

Houston Transtar reported a complete road closure of I-45 at Interstate 69 and Lockwood Drive.

According to Peña, Houston firefighters and police are at the scene.

Transtar cameras showed a coating of ice on most of the freeway in that area.

Track the latest road conditions here.