Want a 2022 Astros World Championship ring? Here’s your chance

HOUSTON – Looking to upgrade your Astros collection while supporting a good cause?

The Astros Foundation announced it is raffling off an authentic 2022 World Series Fan Ring and one lucky fan will win a package that includes:

One authentic, player-style Houston Astros 2022 World Series Championship Ring personalized with the official winner’s name engraved on the side of the ring. The ring size itself is limited to sizes between size 6 and 15 with half sizes as options for the winner, MLB’s website said.

Four tickets for the official winner and three guests to attend the Houston Astros game on Sept. 13, 2023

One personalized Astros jersey

Tickets must be purchased here by July 10 at 5 p.m. for a chance to walk away with some new bling. The raffle is open to legal residents of the Houston Metro area, who will be at least 18 years of age at the time of entry.

Houston Astros 2022 World Series Championship Ring Story

The Astros made their sixth consecutive appearance in the ALCS and also represented for the fourth time in six years in 2022.

“Crafted in 14-karat white and yellow gold with meticulously hand-set gemstones, the 2022 World Series Ring celebrates the Astros’ triumph with artful storytelling details,” the MLB website said.

The ring top features the “H” logo, which is created from orange sapphires and 11 baguette diamonds.

“These 11 diamonds honor the Astros’ rich championship history, combining the five AL West Division titles, four AL Pennants and two World Series victories during this recent golden era period. The yellow-gold border of the star is set with 71 round diamonds, symbolic of the 71 strikeouts by Astros pitchers in the World Series – a new MLB record. Surrounding the logo are an additional 117 diamonds, representing the Astros’ 117 combined regular and postseason wins,” the site said.

The Astros Foundation

The Astros Foundation is the official 501(c)(3) team charity of the Houston Astros. The organization supports youth baseball and softball programs, the nation’s military, childhood cancer awareness, and efforts to reduce homelessness.

