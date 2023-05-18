50 Cent partners with Astros to host 100 HISD students at game

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and his G-Unity Foundation partnered with the Astros Foundation Wednesday to bring 100 high school kids from Kashmere, Worthing, Madison, Washington, and Yates High Schools to Minute Maid Park for the Astros game and a leadership symposium.

The students got to tour the ballpark and heard from Astros General Manager Dana Brown, TSU President Dr. Lesia Crumpton Young, and Houston Police Asst. Chief Chandra Hatcher.

50 Cent also joined in on the speeches to tell the kids about leadership skills, making positive decisions, and managing risk.

“To be in association with the Astros strengthens me because they do a great job,” Jackson told KPRC 2. “It allows you to collaborate and do cool things. Anybody who’s interested in legacy is interested in helping people.”

The G-Unity Foundation works with various Houston Independent School District schools, and funds workshops for students to have advanced business and leadership skills. Jackson also donates equipment to schools through his foundation.

