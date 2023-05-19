Jose Altuve is BAAAACK: Astros superstar to make Minute Maid Park season debut tonight

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 27: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros high fives teammates after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Minute Maid Park on September 27, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Astros announced on Friday that superstar slugger Jose Altuve will make his Minute Maid Park season debut on Friday night.

As KPRC 2′s Ari Alexander reported, “Altuve has played through his minor league rehab assignment healthy, and is likely to return sooner than later. Altuve has several games under his belt in both Triple-A Sugar Land and Double-A Corpus Christi, wearing all sorts of absurd uniform combinations, plus getting plenty of at bats and time at second base.”

On Thursday, Dusty Baker had said Altuve will work out at Minute Maid Park, which would test how prepared he is to step back into the big league club.

Altuve has healed quickly after his broken thumb.

His return will knock Mauricio Dubon back to his regular role of versatile fill-in and will result in the demotion of one of Houston’s bench players.

