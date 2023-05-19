The Astros Foundation are stepping up to the plate to raise awareness about Mental Health

‘It’s ok to not be ok.’

The Astros Foundation and first baseman Jose Abreu are partnering with local mental health organizations to raise awareness about mental health and that it is ok to ask for help.

Since May is Mental Health Awareness Month, the Astros Foundation is hosting a few events this month.

On May 20th, they are teaming up with National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization, and Happy Jack for a walk.

Happy Jack is an organization created by Jack Nathan, an artist, to raise awareness and be a resource for mental health. His organization manifested from his beautiful drawing of a crooked smile to say it’s ok to have a crooked smile. Unfortunately, he passed away as a survivor of mental illness in 2020. His mother carries on his legacy and will be participating in the walk.

Jose Abreu will also be at the event on May 20th. He will be cutting the ribbon to start the walk at Sam Houston Park in Downtown.

Then on May 30th, It’s the Mental Health Awareness Day reception filled with activities at the ballpark.

For more information about the Astros Foundation, visit their website.

Where you can find help –

Text “BRAVE” to 741-741 or 988

NAMI’S 24-hour hotline: 800-950-6264

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255