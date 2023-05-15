Astros returning to H-Town following successful road trip

HOUSTON – The Astros are returning home to Houston with some momentum following a successful road trip!

Read more on the Astros

After losing a series in Seattle to open their road trip, the Astros bounced back with a series win in Anaheim over the Angels followed by a weekend series win in Chicago over the White Sox to improve their record to 21 in 19.

France dominates, Abreu gets warm welcome as Astros beat ChiSox

Astros hang on after Ohtani’s 2-run homer in 9th inning, beat Angels 5-4

Sunday night on KPRC 2′s Sports Sunday, Randy McIlvoy and Ari Alexander were joined by The Athletic’s Astros writer Chandler Rome to talk about the state of the Astros.