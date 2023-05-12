Astros’ Jose Altuve to begin rehab assignment with Sugar Land Space Cowboys

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 03: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros throws before a game against the San Francisco Giants at Minute Maid Park on May 03, 2023 in Houston, Texas. Altuve continues to rehab after breaking the thumb on his right hand. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Houston Astros’ second baseman Jose Altuve is set to begin his rehab assignment with Triple-A affiliate Sugar Land Space Cowboys following his thumb surgery.

Fans will be able to see Altuve play with the Space Cowboys beginning Friday, May 12. The Space Cowboys will face off against the El Paso Chihuahuas.

RELATED: ‘We’re on the same page’: Jose Altuve says he hopes to retire with Astros, current contract expires after 2024

In March, Altuve hurt his right thumb during the World Baseball Classic in March while playing for Venezuela. He was hit by a 95 mph sinker pitch.

Following the injury, he underwent surgery in Houston. Astros General Manager Dana Brown placed him on the injured list and said he’d be out for at least eight weeks.

During the 2022 season, Altuve played in 141 games for the Astros, slashing .300/.387/.533 with 39 doubles, 28 home runs, 57 RBI, and 103 runs scored.

In recent weeks, Altuve has been cleared to throw, run, and field, but as of last week, he hasn’t been cleared to swing.

The game will take place at Constellation Field at 7:05 p.m.

RELATED CONTENT: