54ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

54ºF

Sports

Former Texans player signs with Houston Roughnecks XFL

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Tags: Sports, football, Houston Roughnecks, XFL, Houston Texans
HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 01: Charles James II #31 of the Houston Texans takes a moment to reflect before playing the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on November 1, 2015 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 01: Charles James II #31 of the Houston Texans takes a moment to reflect before playing the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on November 1, 2015 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) (2015 Getty Images)

HOUSTON – A former Houston Texans player says he is coming back to Houston to play for the Roughnecks XFL this season.

Charles James II was a cornerback for the Texans in 2016 before he was waived from the team’s active roster. The former Texans’ star was known for his creative socks.

Texans fans have been expressing their excitement at his return on social media and are welcoming James back to the H-town with open arms.

We wonder if other familiar faces will join the team in the near future. Who would you like to see?

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: