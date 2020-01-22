Former Texans player signs with Houston Roughnecks XFL

HOUSTON – A former Houston Texans player says he is coming back to Houston to play for the Roughnecks XFL this season.

Charles James II was a cornerback for the Texans in 2016 before he was waived from the team’s active roster. The former Texans’ star was known for his creative socks.

Coming back to Houston to play for the @XFLRoughnecks this season! Let’s get it H Town see y’all soon 🤘🏾 — Charles James II (@CJDeuce_) January 21, 2020

Texans fans have been expressing their excitement at his return on social media and are welcoming James back to the H-town with open arms.

This is fantastic news! I must have a charles james houston roughnecks jersey. — Thomas Smith (@Thomas906T) January 21, 2020

Great move for the @XFLRoughnecks. Houstonians will buy tickets to see Happy Socks play. — Deena Billingsley (@DLBillingsley) January 21, 2020

Welcome back Crazy socks! — UndiscoveredFamousPerson✏ (@SkyIsntDaLimit) January 21, 2020

I will definitely come watch you play again!😍 — Sandra Gomez DeLaPaz (@sandra15go) January 21, 2020

Hell yeah! Definitely coming to a game this season ! — Justin voorhees (@javoorhees4) January 21, 2020

We wonder if other familiar faces will join the team in the near future. Who would you like to see?