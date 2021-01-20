These are Texas places named among the top US travel destinations in 2021

21881 Cielo Vista Drive is a beautiful property in the Texas Hill Country.

Your next post-COVID-19 vacation hopefully isn’t too far away.

In a state full of popular travel destinations, Fort Worth and the Texas Hill Country are determined to be two of the best places to get away in 2021, according to Travel and Leisure.

Out of 50 destinations, Forth Worth ranked 15th.

According to the travel gurus, Fort Worth offers the perfect combination of Texas heritage and modern luxury.

Notable attractions includes Fort Worth Stockyards, Art Tooth, and Amon Carter Museum of American Art.

In 2021, the city is expected to open Hotel Dryce, a posh locally owned boutique hotel, and Hotel Drover, which will pay homage to the the cowboys of old, according to Travel and Leisure.

Also making the list of 50 Best Places to Travel in 2021 included Texas Hill Country, which ranked 45th.

According to Travel and Leisure, the Hill Country is a mecca for wine lovers.

The region is home to Fall Creek Vineyards and Duchman Family Winery.

In nearby Wimberley, travelers can also visit the Dripping Springs’ Distillery District, which is home to more than 25 distilleries.

Travel gurus recommend stays at the rustic-chic Getaway cabins or luxurious Camp Lucy.