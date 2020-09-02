Amber alert issued for baby, girl missing from Atlanta, Texas believed to be in ’grave or immediate danger’

HOUSTON – An Ambert Alert was issued Tuesday evening for a baby and a little girl missing from Atlanta in northeast Texas.

The Atlanta Police Department is searching for 1-year-old Tru Speratos and 11-year-old Alex Arwood, both of whom were last seen at about 4 p.m. Monday evening.

The girls were last seen near the 300 block of West Tipton Street in Atalanta, Texas in a gold Honda Odessey with a Texas license plate number of MBD-2390.

Baby Tru is described as being about 2′5″ tall and weighing about 19 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a multi-colored onesie and a tutu, officials wrote.

Alex is described as being about 4′9″ tall and weighing about 120 pounds. She has a sandy hair color and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black tank top and black shorts.

Suspect information was unknown. Law enforcement officials believe the girls are in “grave or immediate danger.

The drive time from Atlanta to Houston is about 4.5 hours.

If you have any information about this abduction, you’re asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department at 903-796-7973.