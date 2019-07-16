News 2 Know: Woman attacked at river, ICE roundups in Houston, Temple retrial continues and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com.

Monday is almost over. We not only got another work week started, but it's also a week full of events marking the 50th anniversary of the lunar landing.

Now, let’s get your Monday wrapped up with a look at the forecast.

Weather

Sea breeze storms Monday afternoon fell on the east side. Those will wind down by sunset. Areas that have seen rain today will likely see overnight fog due to the ground moisture. Tomorrow we start with morning muggies. Lows to only 78F. High tomorrow 94F with feels-like temps 10 degrees warmers. Only a 20% chance for a quick, sea breeze shower. Check Frank's full forecast for more.

River attack

KPRC2 A photo of Lindsey Rose after she said she was attacked by four women who were stealing her tubes at the Guadalupe River.

Woman says she was attacked by women who were stealing her tubes at Guadalupe River

Lindsey Rose's weekend river trip didn't turn out quite the way she expected.

Shoplifting mom

Constable Mark Herman The mug shot of Michelle Lashae Jones, who is accused of using her children to conceal thousands of dollars' worth stolen items from the Houston Premium Outlets on July 11, 2019.

Mother accused of using children to help shoplift from Houston Premium Outlets

A 31-year-old woman is facing a theft charge after authorities said she had her children conceal merchandise as she went on a shoplifting spree at the Houston Premium Outlets last week.

Temple retrial

KPRC Attorney of David Temple speaks in a retrial on July 12, 2019.

Judge says no mistrial after local TV station violates court order

The retrial of David Temple in connection with the 1999 slaying of his wife entered its second week Monday.

ICE roundup in Houston

KPRC2 ICE officials raid a Southwest Houston apartment complex on July 15, 2019.

Several people picked up after ICE agents seen raiding SW Houston apartments, FIEL says

Immigration and Customs Enforcement moved forward last weekend with an operation targeting migrant families with court-ordered removals that had previously been called off by President Donald Trump.

It’s Prime Day!

Getty Images (David Ryder/Getty Images)

Happy Prime Day! By now, the buzz is likely swirling in full force. In a few hours, you’ll have either ordered something -- or a whole porch full of items -- or you’ll want to step away from social media, if we had to guess.

Weekend recap

Here’s a look at the some of the news you may have missed over the weekend.

Undocumented immigrants hunker down as ICE raids take place in Houston area

Park and ride program launches Monday for Pearland

New York City blackout leaves 73,000 without power

Police fatally shoot man who threw incendiary devices at ICE facility

Houston to hold adult party for ‘Harry Potter’ fans later this year

On this day

20th Century Fox 1988: The action blockbuster "Die Hard," starring Bruce Willis and Alan Rickman, opens in theaters. In the role that made him a movie star, Willis stars as NYPD officer John McClane, who is called into action to save his wife and several

In 1988, “Die Hard” was released in the U.S.

