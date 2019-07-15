Mother accused of using children to help shoplift from Houston Premium Outlets

The mug shot of Michelle Lashae Jones, who is accused of using her children to conceal thousands of dollars' worth stolen items from the Houston Premium Outlets on July 11, 2019.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 31-year-old woman is facing a theft charge after authorities said she had her children conceal merchandise as she went on a shoplifting spree at the Houston Premium Outlets last week.

On Thursday, deputies said Michelle Lashae Jones stole more than $1,600 worth of merchandise from Gap, Carters, Express and Osh Kosh stores.

Authorities said Jones was giving the merchandise to her four juvenile children and having them conceal the items in a stroller.

All of the stolen merchandise was recovered and returned to the businesses, authorities said.

Jones was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. Her bond was set at $100.

