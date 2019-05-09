News 2 Know: More rain is coming

Welcome to Thursday, and the calm before the storm -- sort of. This edition of News 2 Know is going to concentrate on the storms and heavy rain that are expected to produce flooding across the area.
Let's get started.
Today's Weather
Thursday will start dry but end with storms. A flash flood watch for all of Southeast Texas begins at 1 p.m. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has more on the forecast in this video.
Flooding Forecast
On This Day
In 1960, the United States became the first country to legalize the birth control pill.
