News 2 Know: More rain is coming

Today's Weather

Thursday will start dry but end with storms. A flash flood watch for all of Southeast Texas begins at 1 p.m. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has more on the forecast in this video.

Flooding Forecast

After heavy rain and severe storms, another stretch of intense weather is on the way. Read more >

KPRC Abandoned cars are seen in floodwaters near downtown Houston on Dec. 8, 2018.

When flood waters begin to rise in Houston, crews may begin blocking intersections and underpasses to keep drivers safe. Read more >

KPRC2 From left to right: former Harris County Judge Ed Emmett, Harris County Meteorologist Jeff Linder and current Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

Every time it rains hard in Houston, the streets flood, and it happened on a grand scale Tuesday. Read more >

Flooding during Hurricane Harvey in August 2017.

With every severe weather threat, meteorologists make predictions about the timing and severity of the storms. Read more >

On This Day

In 1960, the United States became the first country to legalize the birth control pill.

