Fort Bend County: Severe weather preparations underway

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - As severe weather takes aim again on Southeast Texas, officials and residents in Fort Bend County are preparing for the heavy rain and potential street flooding.

Tuesday's rains brought up to 10 inches of rain in some parts of the county. At one point Tuesday night, the city of Sugar Land said all main roads were impassable due to street flooding.

Fort Bend County issued a disaster declaration Tuesday night.

Officials said the county "suffered widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property resulting from the severe storms which have caused extensive rainfall throughout the Brazos River watershed and are putting the Brazos River into flood stage."

The county said the declaration was necessary to "alleviate the suffering of people and to protect or rehabilitate property."

Some residents said it's the second time in two years they've seen flooding like this.

The county judge is expected to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Thursday. We will live stream it on Click2Houston.com and in the Click2Houston news app.

