Harris County: High-water vehicles, barricades deployed ahead of heavy rain

Officials from both Houston and Harris County speak about the weather during a May 9, 2019, news conference.

HOUSTON - Harris County officials said they are ready for flooding that is forecast to develop as heavy rains move through the region starting Thursday night.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner urged residents to stay off the roads and away from flooded roads.

"We're almost surely going to see street flooding," Hidalgo said. "Don't drive around barricades."

Turner said that high-water rescue vehicles, equipment and barricades have been deployed across the city in advance of the deluge.

"This weather event that is moving into our area is a very serious one," Turner said.

Houston police Chief Art Acevedo said nine high-water vehicles have been deployed with more of them on standby. He said the vehicles will not only help rescue people who may become trapped in flood water, but also help officers respond to emergencies.

Turner said that fans who are headed to the Astros game Thursday night should be very aware of the weather, and be prepared for difficult driving conditions when they leave.

